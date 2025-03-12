Amaia Romero He went to Late Xouwhere he spoke with Marc turned About his Crowd concert at the Movistar Arena from Madrid. The presenter also went to the event and one of the collaborations especially caught his attention.

“What a beautiful moment when you sang with Aitana“He reminded the guest.”The stadium collapsed“Amaia was still surprised.” It was very nice, on stage it was as if time had not passed, “he added.

The two artists agreed on their passage Operation Triunfo 2017being first, in the case of Amaia, and second in that of Aitana. There, they had a beautiful friendship. “On stage It was as if time had not passed“Amaia smiled.

“I felt like it was seven years ago in OT“He confessed. As for the collaboration they made together, The song I don’t want to singhe explained that “Aitana always makes everything very easy.”

Marc Giró wanted to know more about the friendship of both. “You are friends, right?” Asked the presenter. “Well, both We have taken different paths, but in the end the love is incredible And whenever I see it I love it, “Navarra replied.