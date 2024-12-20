The Revolt concluded in 2024 and said goodbye to its viewers until 2025 with a triplet of guests: the former soccer player Gerard Piqué, the actress Silvia Alonso and the singer Amaia Romero.

The artist was in charge of saying goodbye to the program’s broadcasts from RTVE on La 1 in the best possible way, singing. “We haven’t talked about gifts. Don’t you bring anything?” David Broncano asked his guest.

She, after presenting her new album (called If I open my eyes it’s not real), answered: “Well, I have something…”. So, Amaia started singing one of her new songs.

The artist got up from the iconic sofa of the Spanish Television space singing, got off the stage and, while walking down the hallway of the Príncipe Gran Vía Theater, Musicians who were sitting in the stalls joined him..

Little by little he reached the exit, going up the stairs that led to Tres Cruces Streetwhere the theater is located, very close to the central Gran Vía.

Accompanied by an orchestra, the artist continued singing in the street for the enjoyment of spectators and neighbors, who crowded on the balconies to see it.

Amaia finished her performance on top of a vanwhere you could see the number of people crowding the street to watch the improvised musical show.

