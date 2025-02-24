Amaia reveals the secret of his ‘Operation Triunfo’ opening his eyes a lot

Amaia Romero’s career is an anomaly within the music industry, one of those strange cases in which art is imposed on commercial demands. It is, above all, if one takes into account that his jump to fame occurred through ‘Operation Triunfo’, the biggest showcase mainstream That may exist. But Amaia has turned out to be the antithesis of what normally arises from this type of formats if you want to reach the long -awaited triumph: her music does not follow the rules of the radio, she does not seek strategic collaborations to inflate her listeners on digital platforms or Pursue virality in social networks.

Perhaps that is why it is even more fascinating than, without resorting to conventional tactics or predictable formulas within the current market, Amaia has achieved what many artists who do bet on these methods have not yet been able to achieve: congregate around 16,000 people in a completely full sports palace in Madrid. It is not easy to find a musical project of such size that it retains an identity marked by such an honest sound and, nevertheless, its success shows that at the top of Spanish pop there is also space for this type of proposals.

It is quite symbolic, therefore, that Amaia decided to start the concert from the piano, the first of the wide variety of instruments that would take control of the stage throughout the night. Far from opting for a moment of much energy or excitation, only the minimalism of his voice and his composition opened the evening. The chosen song is the opening track of If I open my eyes it is not real (2025), his third studio album released just a few weeks ago. “I’m going to cross a long bridge, I don’t know if there is someone waiting,” sing the artist in Vision. He would soon realize that those who were waiting for her were many.

The delicacy of the beginning showed the atmosphere that would have during the almost two hours of show, where 27 songs divided into four acts gave rise to an appointment to which people, mostly young, went to many things: to dance, to dance, to dance, to To sing, laugh or even cry. However, one of them first over all others: here people came to listen. “How strong, my God. I am very happy and a little overwhelmed, ”he said excitedly. If Amaia had decided to leave alone under the only company of her microphone, her mere presence would have been enough to leave all hypnotized. From his Tocotóthat glimpsed the party that was coming, until its very strange but at the same time so his interpretation of Nanaithe composer asked the public to grab loudly and not let go.

Amaia was impeccable. Anyone could have thought that, after getting the most complete job of his career, defending him live, he seemed like a very complex challenge. And if someone really had thought it would have done well to do so, but the truth is that such a thing has not gone through the head of anyone who has been following his career since its inception. Amaia constantly makes the difficult look very easy, that the extraordinary becomes something everyday. When the artist sang the beautiful Assistantpossibly the best song of all his discography, the simplicity of the performance managed to distil his own life. The issue, written from the perspective of his mother, is a claim of love towards the children that permeated the enclosure of beautiful emotion, as if he were singing directly to his mother and was not necessary to do anything else.





It is difficult to affirm what was the exact moment of the concert in which Amaia opened her eyes, understanding the expression as that moment in which a person is warned of reality. Maybe he did it during his wonderful interpretation of C’est la Viewhen it was extolled by the elegant orchestra that was surrounding it all the time. Or I may do it by piano exquisitely I get red of Papa Levante, in which he was a clear demonstration that he is able to do what he wants. “You know that I love version,” he confessed with a laugh.

However, there was an amazing moment of the night in which, if by then Amaia had not yet opened her eyes, this made them open with more force than ever. At the time the artist dared to play the harp while sanging That’s itthe audience responded with total amendment. Amaia had completely dominated the atmosphere and had taken over him, inventing the color of each feeling he wanted to create. “Today I talked to a child, we were both lost. Then his mother came for him. Ok, and who comes to look for me? ”He wondered singing the melody of the subject.





This is not the first time that Amaia offers a concert at the Movistar Arena. At the end of 2023, when it was still called Wizink Center, the Sports Palace has already chosen such as the closing site of the tour that made it travel Spain promoting When I don’t know who I am (2022), his second studio album. On that occasion he had not opened all the stands of the pavilion, so, although it can be said that she filled the towns that she had left available, it was not a real full. But now everything was overflowing, there was not even one more soul in the large enclosure.

That is why the spectacular performance of Saints that I paint youthe cover of the theme of the planets that the singer put on the album and that raised her on her last tour. Back to interpret it with the same magic, in the same place and more than a year later for many more people not only closes a circle, but gives a special value to its ascending trajectory. From that album he also repeated clues like Say without speaking, I invite either The song I don’t want to singwhich this time did sang with Aitana after his absence in the concert of 2023.





As if it weren’t before thousands of followers watching her, Amaia was spent a few on stage dancing like anyone could do it in front of the mirror of her room. Sometimes he gave him to realize all those in front of him acclaiming her and pretended surprise and innocence: “How are you? Are you liking you? And, despite this, Amaia was still Amaia, like when she accepted a bouquet of flowers from an assistant and promised that she would read the letter later to “not waste much time” of concert. The artist connected with the public in the hilarious Mapsto which the microphone approached to shout the chorus, and exchanged verses with him during the sensual Giratutto.

And, again, when everything had to be dyed again, the artist was strengthened from her mastery with a lot of ingenuity. Amaia was wrapped in a formidable choir, played it with a flamenco tablao in the middle of its great Farewellhe returned to his debut album with the nostalgic Will remain in our mind to the guitar, and honored Federico García Lorca with an impressive version of Zorongo gypsy that joined Caleta rumors From Isaac Albeniz. To close the appointment he hid an ace under his sleeve: the very beautiful I have a thoughtwho starts in capela, and the cheerful Welcome to the showwhich was the one he used to open his previous tour.

Since 2018, Amaia has activated her own ‘Operation Triunfo’ with conviction, very different from what the industry demanded after reaching the media focus. That operation went to take his time, build his artistic identity with patience and wait until he finds a path that he really felt his. Perhaps if Amaia had opted for another musical style would have filled the Sports Palace in Madrid much earlier. Or maybe I would never have done it. But what is evident is that its formula is already unstoppable. Amaia has opened her eyes with a lot of strength and has realized that yes, of course all this is real.