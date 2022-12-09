Amaia Montero I wouldn’t be having a good time. The singer, who rose to fame with the group La Oreja de Van Gogh, has worried her fans because she has now come to light that she was admitted to a rehabilitation clinic for a month.

Amaia Montero’s photo

Let’s remember that last October the 46-year-old Spanish artist published a photo of her in which she appeared with an emaciated face and totally disheveled. Many of the netizens wondered if the singer was in her right mind to show herself that way.

But that was not all. The description of the image alarmed his followers even more. “ If hope is the last thing to die and I haven’t lost it yet, what good is life to me? ”, expressed the singer-songwriter in the post.

Publication of Amaia Montero. Photo: Amaia Montero/Instagram

What happened to Amaia Montero?

Shortly after, it was reported that she had been admitted to a rehab clinic due to emotional problems; However, the reasons were not clarified by the singer’s family. Her sister and her personal assistant, Idoia MonteroHe preferred to remain silent.

On November 24, the newspaper El Español stated that Amaia was in a safe place, well cared for by her mother Pilar Saldías and her sister. Later, the Spanish magazine Lecturas revealed a photo of the Spanish artist leaving a care center in Navarra.

But the magazine Hello! of Spain was the one that confirmed the reason for the admission of Amaia Montero to the mental health facility. According to their sources, the ex-vocalist of Van Gogh’s Ear went through “ a strong picture of stress and anxiety due to the preparations for his new album ”. In addition, “absolute tranquility, rest, silence and disconnection” was recommended.

Amaia Montero suffered from the death of her father

Other foreign media claim that the death of her father was also a hard emotional blow for Amaia Montero . Once, she dedicated a touching message to her deceased parent. “Today you left 11 years ago and I will only get over it the day we meet again. I carry you every second running through my veins… as she told you as a child, ‘I love you like the whole sky and the whole sea,’” she wrote.

Amaia Montero. Photo: Instagram

Amaia Montero speaks after leaving the rehabilitation clinic

The Telecinco program called “Socialité” communicated with Amaia Montero after it came to light that she was admitted to a rehabilitation clinic. The singer explained that she is not yet ready to talk about what she has experienced in recent weeks.

“You know how reserved I am in my personal sphere, and much more in something like that ”, said the Spanish artist. She assured that she is upset by the insistence of the media on her family. “ They have been quite heavy ”, he expressed.