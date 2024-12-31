Amaia Montero confirms her return to music in 2025 after years of retirement

Singer Amaia Montero, former vocalist of the group La Oreja de Van Gogh, has announced that she will return to music in 2025.

“From this window I can see you, you are almost here. Please treat me well, because your predecessors have been very hard on me. Take care of me and help me because it will be under your mantle when I return to what I have missed most in these stolen years. This 2025 I am returning to MUSIC,” Montero wrote this Monday on his Instagram social network account.

Montero announced in 2022 that he had a new album in the making, a publication that never came to fruition, since at the end of that year Montero once again stepped away from the public spotlight to take care of his health.

This past summer there was a brief reappearance on stage as an unexpected guest in one of the four stellar concerts with which Karol G culminated his world tour at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid.

At the end, to a standing ovation, she admitted: “I didn’t really know how I was going to react at such an important moment and, above all, after a long time thinking that I would never step on stage again. That’s why today is an incredible day for me and it has been thanks to Karol.”

The positive reactions from the media and the public to that performance in which both performed the song ‘Rosas’ from Van Gogh’s La Oreja repertoire began speculation about when Montero would return to activity and even if she would sing again. with his former band.

She herself commented that these types of comments were beginning to affect her, especially after the equally unexpected departure of her successor in Van Gogh’s Ear, Leire Martínez, for reasons not yet clarified.

Martínez said last October that he was leaving this musical group “after a long time of reflection and deep conversations” in which he had not been able to “bring together different ways of living the group.”