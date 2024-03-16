Although Barcelona has life in both the Champions League and LaLiga, it seems very complex that the culés have a chance of winning either of the two. Thus, Laporta's board has made the decision to let Xavi and his group focus on the pitch while the management plans to build the squad for the summer, where it is expected that good signings may arrive. At first glance, the most immediate need is the signing of a quality contention, where one of the favorites moves away.
This is Amadou Onana, the Belgian contender who is only 22 years old and has been being scouted by Barcelona for months and who is very popular because he is a mix of physical, quality and technical potential and, above all, recovery. Unfortunately for the culés, his possible signing is becoming more distant every day, as the Premier League team is very clear that they are not going to negotiate with the culés, nor any other club in the world for a price below the 60 million euros.
Amadou is the man most liked in Barcelona to fill the gap left by Busquets, however, the figure that Everton demands makes him a distant objective, since the current Blaugrana finances will not be enough to be able to fulfill a signing of that level. To this we must add that there are several teams on the planet with interest in Onana, further complicating Laporta and Deco's plans.
