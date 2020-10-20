Amadou Haidara has tested positive for COVID-19. The player has been from since October 15th RB Leipzig in preventive isolation.
Five days ago, the club and the players had an ambiguous test result. Haidara then went into preventive isolation until the new result is available. This is now clear: the midfielder has been infected with COVID-19. Haidara will now go into official quarantine.
“We are in constant contact with Amadou, he is doing well under the circumstances and he is symptom-free. He gets all the support he needs from us. We expect him back soon and wish him a quick recovery,” said sports director Markus Krösche .
The rest of the RB Leipzig squad tested negative and can therefore play the Champions League game against Baskasehir Istanbul on Tuesday evening without any complaints.
