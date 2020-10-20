Covid19 test result – Haidara tested positive After Amadou #Haidara Due to an ambiguous corona test since October 15th, the player was preventively isolated & removed from the squad for the Augsburg game, the result of another PCR test of the player is now available. pic.twitter.com/9yNqdvehj4 – The Red Bulls (@DieRotenBullen) October 20, 2020

“We are in constant contact with Amadou, he is doing well under the circumstances and he is symptom-free. He gets all the support he needs from us. We expect him back soon and wish him a quick recovery,” said sports director Markus Krösche .