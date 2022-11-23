Over the past few months, the manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation has presented us with a series of questions related to the character of Amado. Although many hoped that these issues would be resolved in the future, the most recent chapter has finally explained what the main objective of this character is.

When Amado implanted a new Karma within Kawaki’s body, the villain began to analyze his research into the Otsutsuki Clan’s powers and the Karma mark. It was here that it was revealed that This scientist seeks to revive his daughter, who died 12 years ago from a mysterious illness.

Seeing his daughter perish, Amado took on the task of cloning her into a new body. Although he implanted memories into this clone and it looked exactly like his daughter, it was not the resurrection he had been hoping for. This is where the power of Karma comes into play. By putting his daughter’s DNA into Kawaki’s newest Karmathey blended together, to the point where all Kawaki needs to do is put this Karma inside a new cloned body to bring back Amado’s daughter.

Although the plan sounds simple enough, Shikamaru and the rest of the ninjas don’t think this is a solution.. We can only wait for the next chapter of the manga to see how this proposal is received. On related topics, new art shows us Naruto as a character from Boruto. Similarly, Akatsuki could return in this story.

Via: comic book