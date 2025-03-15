After a long time away from the cameras and media noise, Amador Mohedano He sat down tonight on a television set. He will do it in Fridaythe Telecinco program that will host an interview in which Rocío Jurado’s brother will deal with some of the most delicate chapters of his life. An unexpected return that, as he has confessed, has a lot to do with his current situation.

Hours before the full broadcast, Late He has shown an advance of the conversation in which Mohedano is sincere about the reasons that have led him to break his silence. “I have decided to speak now because it is good for me economically,” he confessed.

In that first advance, He has referred to the complicated relationship with his ex -wife, Rosa Benito, with whom he has not maintained contact for a long time: “I have not talked to Rosa Benito for a long time. It seems that it is better to be selected from each other. I have spent page.”

In addition, Mohedano has also commented that, despite the passage of time and the years that have elapsed, It continues to arouse interest among some women.

“Brides and girls who see me and want to kiss me? Thank God, I have them“He has confessed with laughter. In the same line he added:” Maybe they see me attractive, what do I know! “