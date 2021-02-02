“Time outside is always better than time inside,” they assure from Amado Boudou’s judicial environment. With the reduction of ten months of sentence decided by the criminal execution judge Daniel Obligado, which led to a defense request for “application of the educational stimulus system”, the former vice president’s lawyers seek to consolidate the legal strategy: buy time “in freedom” until Cassation defines whether or not the former official should return to the Ezeiza prison for the Ciccone case.

This Monday, Alejandro Rúa and Graciana Peñafort, Boudou’s lawyers, presented a letter to Judge Ricardo Basilico, president of the Federal Oral Criminal Court 1 -the new execution judge instead of Obligado-, to warn him that “the defense will specify within of the legal term of ten business days – that is, until the expiration of the judicial fair, on February 12 – an extension presentation “of the appeal for cassation filed after the decision of the magistrate that ordered the revocation of the house arrest that the former vice president currently meets in a house in Avellaneda, in Greater Buenos Aires.

The presentation of the lawyers takes place hours after Obligado decided to grant him the benefit of a ten-month reduction in the terms of the “progressiveness of the penitentiary regime” for the courses that Boudou took in prison and at his home in Avellaneda, and that the prosecutor had advised to set in six months. Rúa and Peñafort’s request had been for the maximum allowed: twenty months of sentence reduction.

It is that the former vice president signed up for all the prison courses that he could, not only to kill time inside the prison. It was, in addition, a council of his defense, to later request the benefit that Obligado now granted within the framework of law 24.660 of criminal execution by the workshops of database system programmer, electrician fitter, electrician installer, Event organization Y philosophy that Boudou ended during his confinement in Ezeiza. Fernando Esteche, former leader of Quebracho, released last year in the cause for the pact with Iran, had agreed to the same benefit.

The judge did not take into account the studies of Degree in History at the University of Avellaneda -he passed four subjects-, nor the PhD in social sciences of the UBA – he attended three seminars – which began when he agreed to house arrest. Yes the higher diploma in inequalities and distributive public policies in FLACSO: you only owe the final work.

The lawyers of the former vice president, whose sentence of five years and ten months for negotiations incompatible with the public function and bribery was confirmed at the beginning of December of last year by the Supreme Court – a fierce dispute between the highest court and Kirchnerism, which digested that resolution as a witness case of eventual future rulings against Cristina Kirchner and other K- leaders, will then expand before February 12, before Basilic, the appeal presented in Cassation, which has to decide whether or not Boudou returns to prison .

Obligado’s decision leaves the former Minister of Economy serving half his sentence. And thus enables it at the request of temporary exits in case of going back to jail. “Up to 72 hours a week”, assure sources of his defense.

In the environment of the former civil servant, devoted full time to squeeze time, they argue that the agreed 9 of 2020 of the Chamber of Cassation for which Boudou obtained house arrest due to the health situation due to the coronavirus gives them an unbeatable argument in that sense. The chamber members recommended at that time to adopt “alternative measures to confinement, such as house arrest”, for example, to “people in legal conditions to imminently access the assisted freedom regime, temporary exits or conditional release.”

For Boudou and his lawyers, that point is key. The resolution of Obligado, hours before leaving the subrogance as execution judge of the Ciccone case in the hands of Basilic, It couldn’t have fallen at a better time.

