Justice has to dictate a new resolution to determine where Amado Boudou will serve, the corruption conviction confirmed by the Supreme Court of Justice four months ago.

The calendar that the former vice president looks closely at indicates that if the situation is not resolved before May, there will no longer be chances that he will return to prison. In Comodoro Py they explain that by that date he will serve two-thirds of his sentence and that enables him to access conditional freedom.

The month of May will be decisive for Amado Boudou. Count the days and you just have to wait the judicial bureaucracy play in your favor. Less than thirty days and that will enable the Ezeiza Prison not to become an option.

In November 2017, the former vice president of Cristina Kirchner entered prison for the first time in a case for illicit enrichment. His stay in the Ezeiza Penitentiary lasted until January 12, 2018, when the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber ordered his release. But that circumstance lasted only seven months.

On August 7, 2018, after the reading of the judgment in the Ciccone case, where he was sentenced to five years and eight months for the crimes of bribery and incompatible negotiations, he returned to jail. That was also for a short time: on December 12, the court that sentenced him, for not having firm conviction, decided to release him.

But once again, in a few months the Chamber of Cassation ordered that the Federal Penitentiary Service return to the pavilion for prisoners in cases of corruption. Then, he remained in jail for the longest period: from February 18, 2019 to April 6, 2020, when Judge Daniel Obligado invoking that they have small children, decided to give him house arrest. There it still remains.

That future income and expenses in prison were computed when determining how long he has been serving the sentence issued in August 2018. Although the confirmation by the Supreme Court of Justice was issued on December 3, 2018. , all the previous instances as well as the house arrest that will complete one year.

The official account in Comodoro Py indicates that Boudou already turned two years and eight months of that sentence handed down in the Ciccone case. What lies ahead is a count that favors the former vice president.

In May, no later than the first days of June, you will already be in compliance of two thirds of the accusatory sentence. That will enable you to access parole“With this precedent, it makes no sense to order his return to prison,” admitted a judicial source who knows the file closely.

How did you get to this situation? The time that the former vice-vice was under house arrest is counted as part of the sentence. To that was added another piece of information, Daniel Obligado before concluding his subrogation as a criminal execution judge, decided to reduce the terms of serving the sentence by ten months.

What allowed the former vice president to reduce his sentence for ten months was the request of his lawyers, Rúa and Peñafort (who also serves as Cristina Kirchner’s advisor in Congress), appealing to the educational stimulus (Article 140 of Law 24,660).

It was in this framework that – despite the fact that the prosecutor Marcelo Colombo had endorsed a reduction of six months – the magistrate considered the course of Programmer of a personal computer database system, with a load of one hundred and eighty (180) hours duration ; b) Electrician Fitter, with a workload of one hundred and fifty (150) hours.

With that determination, Amado Boudou, remaining with the benefit of house arrest, was already allowed to access the temporary exits. The account now seeks to go one step further: that the new resolution to be issued by the new surrogate judge of Criminal Enforcement, Ricardo Basilico, runs through May.

This new resolution must be dictated, Since Chamber IV of the Cassation Chamber, made up of the magistrates Mariano Borinsky, Javier Carbajo and Judge Ángela Ledesma, revoked last week the resolution that had ordered that Amado Boudou return to prison and serve his sentence there.

If everything is extended until the month of seniority, by then, probation will be the next benefit that Boudou will access, accused in the Ciccone case for corruption, with a unanimous confirmation by the Supreme Court of Justice.

When analyzing the scenario, judicial sources indicated that “the numbers are raised in favor of the defendant, because the last incident where it was discussed where the accusatory sentence should be carried out, had some defects and had to be carried out again. “That incident began last December 4. The labyrinths traveled by the judicial instances, today are in favor of Boudou.