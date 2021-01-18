The defense of former vice president Amado Boudou appealed to the Federal Chamber of Cassation on Monday the decision to revoke his house arrest in the Ciccone case and asked that he continue with the execution of the sentence of 5 years and ten months in prison at his home.

The appeal was filed with “suspensive effect” by the lawyers of Boudou, Alejandro Rúa and Graciana Peñafort, before the judge of the Federal Oral Court 4 Daniel Obligado, who now must decide whether to grant it and elevate it to the highest federal criminal court in the country.

The lawyers asked that the appeal be granted with suspensive effect, that is, what was resolved by Obligado do not apply until firm.

In the appeal of 45 pages, Boudou’s defenders described as “wrong” and “arbitrary” Obligado’s decision as the execution judge of Boudou’s sentence to revoke the domiciliary for “violating the guarantees of due process.”

In addition, they interpreted that the ruling was not “properly founded” nor “is it a duly reasoned derivation from current law”.

In front of the house where Amado Boudou lives today in Avellaneda. Photo: Maxi Failla

Rúa and Peñafort also remarked that “it is impossible” that Boudou receives in the Ezeiza prison, where he was already detained, the visit of his children while the health emergency due to coronavirus continues.

Boudou was convicted in 2018 of passive bribery and negotiations incompatible with the public function. A year later, the Chamber of Cassation confirmed that sentence. And a month ago, the Court rejected the complaint of his lawyers for the highest court to reverse that fate.

The execution judge of the sentence, Daniel Obligado, took four weeks to admit that the former vice vice must return to prison: he himself had signed the strange resolution that in April removed Boudou from the Ezeiza prison although his health was good before the coronavirus threat.

Now the former vice president’s lawyers appealed the revocation of his house arrest and even assured that they will file an appeal with the Inter-American Court of Human Rights to review the sentence.

“The sentence of conviction has failed to respect due process. That is why we are going to ask the Inter-American Court (Inter-American Court) to review it, because respect for due process is a guarantee of Human Rights,” said Boudou’s lawyer, Graciana Peñafort, days ago.

The house in Avellaneda where Amado Boudou is serving house arrest.

The defense of the former vice president has within six months since the issuance of the sentence for the presentation before the hemispheric court for the protection of human rights.

As in all these cases, the appeal will take the form of a complaint against one of the powers of the Argentine State (in this case the Judicial Power, whose controller is in the hands of the Court as the highest court).

If Boudou ever returns to jail, as prosecutors claimed, in the middle of this year he could ask for temporary exits and in 2022 – with two thirds of the sentence served – formalize the temporary requirement to leave the penitentiary.

While awaiting the result of the appeal to avoid the last – and umpteenth – confirmation that his final sentence must be served in a prison, Boudou lives in a sumptuous house located in the heart of Quinta Galli, the most charming neighborhood of Avellaneda.

With four floors connected by an elevator, a park dressed with old palm trees that surround a large pool a few meters from the barbecue area to enjoy the barbecue, the property was for sale for a long time by the Alvarez real estate agency, where most of the houses of Quinta Galli.

