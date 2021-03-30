Unless there is an improbable negative judicial novelty, Amado Boudou will not return to prison. This is stated by very relevant judicial sources that are linked to his case.

The end of the jail sentence of the former vice president, convicted of two crimes of corruption committed for having illegally bought the Ciccone Calcográfica banknote press, has been transformed into a labyrinth of legal shortcuts that will benefit him with the parole next May.

This Tuesday, the Criminal Cassation Chamber reversed the ruling of Judge Daniel Obligado that determined that Boudou should leave his house arrest to continue his sentence in jail. The chambermaids did the only thing they could do. It happens that the ruling of Obligado, a magistrate related to the ruling party, lacked compliance with basic standards, how to make room for the defense of the former vice president to analyze new evidence.

Forced issued that ruling with very primal procedural errors. With the revocation of Cassation, that judge must call a new hearing in which all the parties interested in the return or not of Boudou to prison are present.

That will allow the former vice to arrive serving house arrest until May, according to sources from the courts that work on the file. In May, Boudou finishes serving the sentence imposed for the criminal purchase of the money-making machine. In that month, the former vice vice president is in prison for 2 years and 8 months, which are counted from the stages in preventive detention.

The front of the house where Amado Boudou lives, in the municipality of Avellaneda. Photo Maxi Failla

The sentence he had received in the oral trial in the Ciccone case was five years and ten months in prison. But the same Obligado magistrate lowered him ten months of that sentence because the former vice, among other technical-legal items, had studied in various workshops in the Federal Penitentiary Complex I, Ezeiza.

Even though it has another suspended jail sentence for having falsified the papers of a car of his ex and only wife so as not to include him in the division of assets of the divorce, that does not affect the concrete and real possibility that Boudou enters the legal time in which he can start serve your sentence on probation, and stop being, according to his own description of his situation, a “political prisoner”.

