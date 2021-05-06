Beloved Boudou completed a year of house arrest and five months have passed since the Supreme Court of Justice unanimously confirmed the conviction for corruption in the Ciccone case. Faced with the new resolution of the criminal execution judge Ricardo Basilico, who ordered his return to jail to serve the sentence there, the former vice president’s lawyers asked that he remain at home -among other things- because he has “political activities” and continues to study virtually. The main argument continues to be the psychophysical health of their children.

From his home, where he is serving the moderation of his arrest since April 2020, the former vice vice president gave a talk on Monday about lawfare for more than two hours, where he attacked the media, accused the opposition and defended Cristina Kirchner.

Seeking to overturn the conviction that weighs on him in the Ciccone case, where more than 16 judges intervened in different instances, he indicated that the lawfare “is not a conspiracy of newspapers and judges. It is a disciplinary device. It is persecution, the horrible spectacle public of punishment “.

Everything indicates that Boudou will continue at his home, because judicial calculations place it more close to parole than to return to the Ezeiza Prison. All the steps through the jail were counted towards the fulfillment of his sentence, as well as the time that he continued under arrest but at home.

A) Yes, On August 20, the fulfillment of two thirds of his sentence will be computed, and that day you can apply for parole. Now it is the Chamber of Cassation that must confirm -or not-, the decision of Judge Basilico, who considered that Boudou should return to jail to serve the sentence for corruption that was finalized after the decision of the Supreme Court.

Cristina Kirchner’s former running mate insists on continuing at her home. The central arguments of the appeal presented by their lawyers, Alejandro Rúa and Graciana Peñafort (who serves as a legal adviser in the Senate), continue to be the emotional and psychophysical health of Boudou’s two young children.

However, on this occasion they also cited a report from the Control and Assistance of Criminal Enforcement that refers to political activity. “Mr. Boudou is carrying out activities related to politics, and Mrs. Fuentes as an advisor in the Chamber of Deputies ”, she says, referring to the former vice’s partner, that she has nothing to do with the judicial process.

On the other hand, the defense attorneys indicated that the former vice president “continues to carry out a virtual PhD in Social Sciences at the University of Buenos Aires, a Diploma in Inequality and Public Policies at FLACSO, and a Bachelor’s Degree in History at the University of Avellaneda ”.

The political activities carried out by Boudou, among others, are virtual weekly meetings with various members of the political space that he integrates and advisory talks, among others. The corruption conviction disqualified him for life from holding any public office, since according to the sentence, it was in exercise of the same that he committed the crimes of bribery and incompatible negotiations.

Another of the arguments put forward by the lawyers was the vulnerability that would imply that Boudou would return to prison since the children’s paternal grandparents died and the maternal family is in Mexico, at a stage in which “the Boudou García twins are going through early childhood, a fundamental vital stage of development, and a new paternal absence may have a negative impact on their psychophysical health ”, they reiterated.

That is why his lawyers believe that Boudou should continue to stay at home, “in order to guarantee the attention and emotional care necessary for the proper growth of his children and avoid the violation of his rights.”

Judge Ricardo Basilico revoked the house arrest and rejected such arguments,

He recalled that “their economic situation has been improved even with the income from the collection of the pension.”

