Amado Boudou became the first former vice president with a conviction for firm corruption and is the former official Kirchnerist that more times entered and left the Ezeiza Prison. Now under the benefit of home detention granted in the middle of the pandemic in April of last year, the former running mate of Cristina Kirchner found her safe conduct: for educational stimulus, managed to reduce his sentence and thus access the temporary exits once he returns to prison, as ordered by the criminal execution judge Daniel Obligado.

The temporary exits and in 2022 – with two thirds of the sentence completed – will formalize the temporary requirement to leave the penitentiary, are two of the accounts that Amado Boudou performs. But in addition, his lawyers insisted before the Justice with a point no less: the educational stimulus to reduce his sentence, advancing all the terms of the other benefits.

In December last year, with a unanimous ruling, the highest court upheld the corruption sentence against Amado Boudou in the Ciccone case. The discussion then began as to where to carry out said accusation. The Obligado judge – due to two forceful requests from the prosecutor Guillermina García Padín and her partner Marcelo Colombo – ruled that the house arrest be revoked, ordering that Boudou return to jail to serve his sentence.

The defense of the former vice, made up of Alejandro Rúa and Graciana Peñafort, who also serves as an advisor in Congress chaired by Cristina Kirchner, appealed the measure but insisted on a point on which the criminal execution judge requested information: the studies carried out by Boudou during his years in prison.

There is an account that accompanies the legal strategy: the sentence ends on June 1, 2024. Then, the use of the calculator begins, since after serving two-thirds of the sentence, you will be able to access conditional freedom. In Comodoro Py they estimate that this will be around July 2022.

Among the different courses carried out by Boudou behind bars, the systems programmer, the Philosophy workshop, another on event organization, the electrical installation, as an electrician assembler were taken into account. The workload of all of them, allowed the Obligado judge to compute a reduction of the sentence of ten months.

The educational stimulus (art. 140 of Law 24660) was invoked by Boudou’s lawyers, by which the time limits for accessing an exit or parole can be reduced.

Now with the new decision of the forced judge to reduce his sentence for ten months, the former vice vice president will be able to begin requesting temporary exits. He recognized all the studies and allowed the defense to raise the educational stimulus, advancing the dates and returning to prison, he may begin to request temporary exits.

The University of Buenos Aires, the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences and the University of Avellaneda had also been requested to report on Amado Boudou the studies he had completed this year 2020, “the approval of the educational cycles, the subjects studied and all other information corresponding to their educational trajectory in the institution, and send in case of having it, the pertinent documentation “.

Cristina Kirchner’s former running mate was sentenced to five years and ten months for bribery and incompatible negotiations in the case of the purchase-sale of the ex-chalcographic Ciccone. With the decision of Judge Daniel Obligado, who computed his studies within the framework of the educational stimulus, he will be in jail for ten months less – if he returns. In this way, the accounts indicate that you will be able to request temporary exits.

On November 3, 2017, Boudou entered prison for the first time. Although he had not even investigated him, Judge Ariel Lijo ordered his arrest in a case where he had been charged with money laundering. In this file the object of investigation was expanded and the crime of alleged illicit enrichment was also accumulated. That first stay behind bars lasted a few months: on January 13 he was released from prison.

But Amado Boudou was clear that this judicial measure would be temporary. The trial for the purchase of the Ciccone printing press was already in the final stages, which resulted in a conviction. That same August 17, 2018, he returned to jail. The Federal Oral Court 4 (TOF 4) found him responsible for the crimes of bribery and negotiations incompatible with the public function.

But that return was also shorter at the five years and ten months to which he had been sentenced. On December 11 of that year, with a divided vote, TOF 4 ordered the release of Boudou. But two months later, more precisely, on February 18, 2019, after the appeal of the complaints – the Financial Information Unit (UIF) and the Anti-Corruption Office (OA) -, the Chamber of Cassation determined that the former vice vice Ezeiza Prison.

It was then that he spent his longest stay in the federal penitentiary: one year and two months. Later, as soon as the quarantine for the coronavirus began, the Criminal Execution Judge Daniel Obligado granted him house arrest. It is still under this modality, in the house in the Avellaneda neighborhood that, according to Infobae, rented for 18 months at 840,000 plus VAT.

These last decisions to enter and leave prison were made in the Ciccone case.