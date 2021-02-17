Amado Boudou’s defense insisted on Wednesday with the request for the former vice president and economy minister to remain under house arrest to serve the sentence for corruption in the Ciccone case, which was confirmed by the Supreme Court of Justice. He did it because the deadlines to extend the proposal expired.

On December 3, the highest court of the Nation, in a ruling unanimously, confirmed the decision of the Cassation Chamber when it upheld the conviction handed down by the Federal Oral Court 4 (TOF 4) against Boudou. They determined that the former vice president was responsible for the crimes of bribery and incompatible negotiations for the purchase – sale of the ex-intaglio Ciccone. He thus became the first former vice to have a firm corruption conviction.

After that decision, an extensive judicial journey began to determine where he should serve that sentence. Since April 2020, Boudou has been under house arrest after the then criminal execution judge, Daniel Obligado, considered that in the midst of the Covid19 pandemic, it was better for his young children to remain at home. In addition, he argued that the conviction of the Ciccone case handed down in August 2018, did not yet have firmness, a situation that was reversed in December.

News in development.

JPE