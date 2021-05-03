Beloved Boudou He participated this Monday in a seminar organized by the University of Buenos Aires, from the Faculty of Social Sciences, in which he referred to lawfare, the theory that Kirchnerism drives about the alleged persecution of officials by the Judicial Power.

The former vice president, convicted of corruption, began by asking himself: “What are we talking about when we talk about lawfare? “It is a device of social control, we speak of conditional democracy”he mused. And he added: “It is not a conspiracy of newspapers and judges. It is a disciplinary device.”

“Legal warfare and fake news”. This is how the seminar in which the former vice president spoke, special guest of the event, which was broadcast on YouTube and organized by the Faculty of Communication Sciences of the University of Buenos Aires.

This is the workshop that began last March 15 and is entitled “Argentine journalism in its labyrinth: media and legal warfare, political operations, fake news and other delights of independence.” Boudou, like before the jurist Eugenio Zaffaroni and the head of the AFI, Cristina Caamaño, was invited to talk about the theory of lawfare, which promotes Kirchnerism, for being considered by the organizers as one of the leaders who “suffered and suffers legal and media persecution firsthand.”

Former vice president He has a firm conviction against him for corruption in the case of the former intaglio Ciccone, for five years and ten months effective jail time. Even having his house arrest revoked, Boudou remains at his home, a house he rents in Avellaneda. The ruling of the Criminal Enforcement Justice, arising from the Ricardo Basilico court, must be validated by the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber. Until then, the former Minister of Economy will be able to maintain home confinement.

The talk was coordinated by professors Gustavo Bulla and Daniel Rosso, who spoke with Boudou starting at 2.30 p.m., in a meeting that was transmitted by YouTube and via Zoom to students of the degree, which depends on the Faculty of Social Sciences of the UBA.

The poster presenting Boudou’s talk at the UBA

The presence of Boudou at the meeting was questioned during the last month by students, graduates and professors of the UBA, who collected thousands of signatures in repudiation of the class that the former vice president gave.

“The undersigned, students, graduates, professors and former professors of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), we deeply regret that one of the Faculties that make up our prestigious University offers its platform to a person who has been convicted of bribery crimes. and negotiations incompatible with the public function in all instances until reaching the Supreme Court of the Nation itself, to a sentence of five years and ten months in prison, “began the Open Letter, which added thousands of adherents. In parallel, via Change, almost 54,000 people signed that “Boudou is not allowed to be a professor at the UBA”.