The detained former vice president Amado Boudou demanded this Saturday to advance with the “nationalization of public service companies“to prevent further increases in rates and harshly criticized the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, accusing him of seeking a “agreement with the IMF that is going to sink us.”

“What is the minister doing in the United States? He’s trying a deal that’s going to bring us down“, said Boudou when participating in a zoom organized by Espacio Puebla, a union sector that joined the Frente de Todos in August 2020.

The also former Minister of Economy rejected negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to access a new program that allows restructuring the around 44,000 million dollars that the multilateral credit organization lent to the government of Mauricio Macri.

“We said that this is not the time to have an agreement with the Fund. I think the President (Alberto Fernández) has made a wise decision to send an investigation to find out what happened to that criminal loan to support Macri,” he added.

In this regard, Boudou considered that this investigation implies “making a stand in the negotiations” because, he remarked, “closing an agreement with the IMF, in addition to being a detriment to the Argentine economy, would be cleaning the face of that operation.”

“It is not possible to advance in an agreement with the Fund until it is understood what happened and why Argentina is graciously the country that owes the IMF the most,” he insisted.

The vice president, who is serving house arrest, considered in the question of the Fund there is “a central political problem” because, he argued, “making a foothold in the Fund will lead to the issue of tariffs and the agro-export model” .

“No one doubts that rates are one of the central problems: gas between December 2015 and today increased by 984%, and residential electricity in the AMBA, 2917%. Can anyone in their right mind think that they can to increase the rates? The rates have to go down, we cannot shut up on the issue of rates, “he added.

Followed, in another chapter of friendly fire within the ruling coalition, he claimed “go to a system of nationalization of public service companies as quickly as possible”.

“Our task is to organize ourselves and that we all do not allow these issues not to disappear from the public discussion,” said Boudou to summon the Kirchnerist referents who were listening to him, including the former ambassador Alicia Castro and the journalist Cynthia Fernández, the legislator for the City of Buenos Aires José Campagnoli and the secretary general of the Association of State Workers (ATE), Daniel Catalano.

About the closing of his presentation, the former vice president sent a message to Guzmán: “When the minister says that it is a flag, he has a fiscal surplus, no, it is not a flag, it is a tool.”

Boudou took the opportunity to reiterate a phrase that bothers President Fernández. “In Argentina there are political prisoners and political persecuted. A democracy in which the acting Vice President (Cristina Kirchner) is the main political victim, has no destiny. ”

Alicia Castro: “It was bad for us in 2020”

In the zoom, multiple criticisms were heard against the Fernández government and even about the actions to try to contain the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was Castro who declared: “There is a problem because the government is saying that we have done well, and we have not done well, we have done badly in 2020.”

The former ambassador to Venezuela and the United Kingdom remarked that in Argentina there are 55,000 deaths from Covid-19 and compared the situation with other countries.

“China, which has 1,400 million inhabitants and has 5,000 dead; Cuba has 300 dead; Vietnam, with 100 million inhabitants, has a hundred and more deaths; Venezuela has few deaths, something that will never be said because Venezuela is there for always talk badly, and a paradigmatic case is New Zealand, which has 26 deaths, “he reviewed.

Then, he raised questions about the new measures to face the second wave of the pandemic. “The government now insists with the same policy as last year, which is to flatten the curve instead of extending it. So, they are offering us beds and respirators. We do not want beds and respirators, we want prevention, the borders are closed.” , he claimed.

The intern in the Front of All and a claim to modify the Constitution

Castro took the opportunity to describe what is the great internal in the coalition of the Frente de Todos government. In this regard, he considered that it was “a successful electoral alliance but that it is not constituted as a government alliance by the mediations and representations that Kirchnerism has.”

“I mean that Kirchnerism contributed at least 40% of the votes but something more important, the values, the history, what we could show. We were not going to show that (Sergio) Massa, for example, supported Juan Guaidó, who was one of those who persecuted Cristina so that she was imprisoned. There are many differences within the Frente de Todos, “he said.

For this reason, Castro called for “reinforcing ideals in action” because, he remarked, “the government is in a center extremism and the extremism of the center is not going to lead us to defeat the right wing. “

“As you know, and if we look at the history of our continent, every time a center-left government tries to take modalities from the right to obtain an electorate from the right, it fails,” he warned.

By last, proposed to move forward with a reform of the Constitution: “I think that would have to be one of our horizons because we don’t have the tools to change the state of things.”