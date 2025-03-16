AMADEUS begins this Monday, March 17, its program to repurchase its own shares for a maximum of 1.3 billion euros in order to reduce its social capital through the amortization of the titles, as notified on Thursday the company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Thus, the program, which cannot exceed 19.2 million acquired sharesrepresentative of 4.27% of Amadeus’s share capital, will be in force from tomorrow until March 17, 2026, with a minimum period of six months, that is, from March 17 from 2025 to September 17 of this year.

Regarding the price, titles will not be acquired at a higher price between the price of the last independent operation or The highest independent offer of that moment in the negotiation center where the purchase is carried out.

On the hiring volume, they will not be purchased on any more negotiation day of the 25% of the average daily volume of shares In the negotiation center where the purchase is carried out, a limit that will apply to the entire repurchase program.

On the other hand, the company may suspend the repurchase program if the circumstances require, in which case, the suspension period would be added to the Maximum validity periodcircumstance that would communicate to the CNMV.

In any case, Amadeus plans to suspend this program for a maximum period of 20 days for its entire French subsidiary in full participated Amadeus Sascan carry out a program to repurchase actions of your parent company up to a maximum number of 383,000 actions, in order to comply with the programs for the allocation of actions for employees and managers of such an entity corresponding to exercise 2025.

Once the repurchase program is finished by the French subsidiary, The main one will resume.

Finally, Bank of America Securities Europe will act as an agent entity on account of Amadeus for the execution of the aforementioned program, which will be carried out through the Spanish stock interconnection system (SIBE) or any other multilateral negotiation center that it deems appropriate.