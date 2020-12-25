Amadeus will launch a training project in the Canary Islands that aims to train students in specialized digital skills in tourism. To carry out Travel Tech School by Amadeus, the technology company in the travel sector has partnered with the Gran Canaria Turismo Innova Cluster, the local company The Wise Dreams and the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, where the initial headquarters will be located . This project also has the support of the Gran Canaria Tourist Board and the Canary Islands Government, as reported by the parties in a press release.

“We are firmly committed to helping and accelerating the digital transformation of the tourism sector. We hope that TTS by Amadeus will be a catalyst for this talent and innovations necessary for a more digital and sustainable sector ”, explained in the note Christian Boutin, general manager of Amadeus in Spain and Portugal and Retail Manager of Western Europe.

The Yhe Wise Dreams company is the result of the union of some of the strongest local companies, such as the Lopesan hotel company, San Roque University Hospitals, Astican shipyards, Canaragua, Domingo Alonso Group, Dinosol, Dreamplace and Satocan.

The intention is to implement blended methodologies based on real challenges that allow customization. “In this way we will be able to offer forms of education that the university, due to the rigidity of its degrees, sometimes does not allow,” says Eduardo Williams, co-founder of TTS. In addition, points Wiliams, there will be specific seminars of one or two days in person.

The space for TTS by Amadeus will be inaugurated in February 2021 and will be located on the ground floor of the General Library of the ULPGC Campus of Tafira. It will have environments for participatory and blended dynamics and with a high level of virtual reality training equipment, where it will offer a training system and neuro-evaluation of transversal skills by VR. They are also pioneering methodologies in the tourism sector.

The TTS by Amadeus management team, together with a group of professors from the ULPGC, has been working with challenges during 2020. Some projects that are leading to the development of four startups, two of them related to patents.