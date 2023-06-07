According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, al Sanremo Music Festival 2024 there will be a super guest who will return to the Ariston Theater to support Amadeus on the fourth night. Let’s find out together who it is in detail.

Although there are still eight months left before the debut of the Sanremo Music Festival 2024some have already emerged on the web curiosity about the next edition of the Italian Song Festival. In particular, a guest who should be present during thelast night of the singing festival.

We are talking about Fiorello who could return to the Ariston Theater to support Amadeus on the last evening. to spread theannouncement was himself on the occasion of thehosted to Five minutes by Bruno Vespa:

Will I visit him next year at the Sanremo Festival? To tell the truth, I already promised. It will be in the last episode. We have already agreed on the last installment. Somehow I’ll pick him up and take him home and tell him ‘enough, you’re done, it’s over’, but I can’t believe it.

It’s not all. For what concern Sanremo Music Festival 2024it seems that Amadeus wants to bring Annalisa on the stage of the Ariston Theater as co-host, as well as Chiara Ferragni in the previous edition. There news arrives directly on the magazine “Vero TV”:

For Annalisa Scarrone there is a very important role at stake. We have discovered that in her future there is a big television commitment. It seems that the artistic director wants the singer among the first ladies of the Festival. As it was a year ago for Chiara Ferragni, Annalisa should be among the co-hosts of the event in February.

Finally, there is no shortage of rumors about Sanremo Youth 2024. To bring out more details it was the conductor himself. These were the unedited statements issued by the artistic director to Ansa: