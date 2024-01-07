Amadeus: “The sixth Sanremo? I promised an answer.” Fiorello's reaction | VIDEO

The sixth Sanremo Festival? “I promised the company I would give an answer, the fact that they ask me makes me proud, obviously. As a matter of respect, the following day we will sit down with Rai and address the issue.” Thus Amadeus in an interview with La Repubblica published today, January 7th.

Words that alarmed Rosario Fiorello, historic friend of the host and artistic director of the Festival. “This man really scares me! Stephen King should take inspiration for a new novel… thrilling!”, wrote on Instagram the Sicilian showman who will once again join Amadeus in the next Sanremo. Fiorello's hope is that it will be the last, but according to Ama's words… Rosario's reaction was not “only” written, but also on video. There he is:

However, it must be said that during the interview Amadeus specified that the sixth Festival “would be a record, one reason why I don't want it is that I don't find it morally right to do one more than Mike and Pippo”. In short, the temptation is there, but – at the same time – nothing is certain yet.