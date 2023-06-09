The first rumors about who could join Amadeus at the next Festival, the last one hosted by him.

Despite missing just under a year to the next San Remo Festivalwe are already starting to talk about the new edition which will be the last conducted by Amadeus. The conductor has in fact revealed that the 2024 edition will be the last that will see him as conductor and artistic director.

Meanwhile, preparations are already starting for the new edition of the Festival. The first step was taken, namely the publication of the regulation for the selections of Sanremo Youth. In fact, everything emerging singers need to sign up for the kermesse that will lead to the final stages broadcast in December on Rai 1 is online. 3 winners will emerge from those episodes who will participate directly in the Sanremo Festival in the big section.

“Sanremo Giovani is the first step on the road towards Sanremo 2024. It’s nice to know that there is great enthusiasm from young people, I have always attached great importance to them because they are not only the future but already the present” – Amadeus said.

But in addition to the rumors about Sanremo, rumors are also starting to circulate about who could join Amadeus on the Ariston stage. After Clare Ferragni, the leading face of last year, there is talk of 4 artists who could work alongside the conductor. Apparently the choice would fall on 4 singers who will go on stage no longer as singers in the competition but as conductors.

The first name that is circulating is that of Annalisa. She herself commented on the rumors some time ago saying: “I’ve seen what they say. I would like to come back, suddenly I would say in the competition, but being a co-host would be very nice. Now it is a voice, but a beautiful voice I would say“. Maybe it’s not true.

The other 3 conductors instead could be Emma, ​​Elodie and Arisa. In short, a full cast of singers for the latest edition of the Festival conducted by Amadeus. At the moment it must be said that it is only rumors and indiscretions. The path that will lead to the choice of the presenters will still be long and certainly Amadeus is considering various choices.