Amadeus, the new show on Nove? “Who knows who he is”

Amadeus is ready to debut on Nove. The date is already marked on the calendar: Sunday 22nd September It will be a special day for fans of the now ex-Rai host.

If his ‘Suzuki Music Party’ will be in prime time (a small autumnal Sanremo), in the early evening there will be the debut of “I wonder who it is” (those who want to participate must go to the Nove page and send their application). A format that should be similar to that of “The usual suspects“, a cult show presented for six years by Amadeus on Rai1.

Amadeus, the spot of “Who knows who is”, the show on Nove

Warner Bros Discovery has launched the commercial for the program that will also be streamed as well as on TV on Nove and you see a lifeguard asking a swimmer where he should place his umbrella. He is told to ask his mother who is sitting behind him: behind him, however, there are several ladies sunbathing, the lifeguard should guess who the boy’s mother is.