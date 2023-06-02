Amadeus: “Sanremo 2024? I will do it. No one has ever told me about limits to be respected”

“I never thought of not doing Sanremo 2024”. Amadeus reassures his audience and confirms his presence on the Ariston stage for next year as well. “My friend Ciuri likes to joke!”, said the host in an interview with Gente, referring to Fiorello. “And no one has ever told me about limits to be respected,” he added.

For Amadeus it will be the fifth consecutive time to conduct the Italian Song Festival. Thus he will equal the record of Mike Bongiorno and Pippo Baudo, respectively conductors from 1963 to 1967 and from 1992 to 1996. An historic goal, which he managed to reach also thanks to his better half, Giovanna. “She is rational, precise, she splits the hair in four, I am impulsive, I listen first to the belly and then to the head”, said the presenter of “Affari Tuo”. “Thanks to her I learned to ponder more and I taught her to throw herself more lightly into things. Sharing and discussing everything makes us more complete, stronger. Ours are not two parallel lives that continue together, but it is a single life that has always aimed far”.

In the early days, however, jealousy created some problems, revealed Giovanna. “In the beginning there was a lot of it, on both sides. Now mine is more rational, I don’t make films. He loves and respects me deeply and has never given me reason to be jealous.”

“I am jealous and before I was also a smoker. With the trust established between us and with age, I have improved,” added Amadeus, who turned 60 last September.

“I have the energy of when I was 20, though. It was an intimate birthday, spent with the family, introspective. Today I can say that artistically they have been the most important in my life. I worked hard, just thinking about doing what was best for the show, for the audience. And I’ve always remained myself, a normal man who lives in a normal way, not in a privileged bubble. In this respect too, Giovanna gives me balance and, in the darkest moments of her career, she was my compass…”