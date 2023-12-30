Rome – Renato Zero will he be a super guest at Sanremo? “No, there won't be, there won't be any Italian super guests. I love Renato Zero, I too was a 'little mouse' but I already bring my super guests with the competitors, as I always say.” She said it Amadeus answering a question during a press conference in Crotone for the presentation of Rai 1's New Year's Eve “The Year to Come”.

“For me the Italian song is in the competition – continued Amadeus – Pippo Baudo explained to me that the most important part is played by the singers competing. Maybe some international artist will arrive as a super guest, but it's different.” “When I arrived – he said – there were 20 singers competing, perhaps 'disappeared' for some time, and then the singers you would have wanted in the competition were only present as superguests. In my opinion this trend needed to be reversed, it took some time but we succeeded. All the super guests are competing, there is no longer any sense of ranking. Now the important thing is to be there. Everyone enters Sanremo as a winner. Of course, someone will win, but for singers this is no longer the important thing. Then there will be some extra attendance, there will be some curiosities – he concluded – there are Mengoni and Giorgia leading with me and it is clear that they will sing.”