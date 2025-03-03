Amadeus advances 8.5% in the year in the year. The impulse of the latest sessions allows the company linked to the tourism industry to reach a new milestone: recover from Crash Pandemic stock market of Coronavirus. Above 73.5 euros per share, Amadeus has been at its maximum since February 2020year in which the global variable collapse collapsed and that particularly affected hotel companies, airlines already those linked to tourist reserves and mobility.

There are fewer and fewer companies within the IBEX 35 that contribute below what was recorded on February 19, 2020, when the world was aware that to avoid a catastrophe, confinements and the restriction of mobility would be necessary. At that time and in just over three months, Amadeus more than 50% was left in the parquet of its value until the bottom of 35.2 euros. Today not only doubles that price, but the expert expectations suggest that the company has more route ahead.

Amadeus presented its results from the year 2024 in full at the end of last week. These results served as a catalyst for the action of the TECHNOLOGICAL TO TOURISM progress 8.5% this year, among the fortnight that rises the most within the IBEX 35. That is, it almost bends the Spanish selective in what goes for the year. He Net benefit of the company grew almost 20% Regarding 2023. and this result was above the provisions of the market consensus both in income and the gross exploitation benefit (Ebitda), according to Bloomberg.

With these accounts, analysis firms now project that Amadeus’s business is fully recovered from the ravages of the last four years in which tourism has experienced a recovery that went from less to more. And it is that 2024 is the first since 2019 in which income, Ebitda and net benefit are superior to those seen from the irruption of the Ponetia of the Coronavirus.

Now, the market consensus considers that the company will reach a gross exploitation benefit of 2,750 million euros, according to FACTSET, which would allow the last result to be lifted by 10%. This translates, in turn, an improvement in the target price of Amadeus. Since last Friday (the day in which Amadeus presented its latest results) twenty analysis firms that it collects Bloomberg They updated their target price in the Tourism Technology of Ibex 35. Of this twenty, None updated its target price And only one, Alantra Equities, reduced his advice (to buy to maintain).

One of the last signatures to raise its target price was JP Morgan. The Investment Bank considers that Amadeus has a journey up to 78 euros per action for the improvement of air reserves, “although a moderation of them is expected in the first quarter of this year,” according to JP Morgan. The solid results presented by the company allowed the advice to be able to overcome in Bernstein, which currently establishes one of the highest objective prices for Amadeus, in the 90 euros per title. Thus, the market consensus that collects Bloomberg set the Company target price at 77.25 euroswhich would give a potential less than 4.5% from current prices.

On the other hand, the company approved a new shares repurchase plan for an amount of up to 1.3 billion euros, which cannot exceed 4.27% of the capital. The objective of this program would be aimed at covering the Convertible bonds issued in April 2020 to alleviate the effects of pandemia. And it is that these bonds expire in April 2025. The conversion price is 54.6 euros per share. “After the newly announced repurchase plan, Amadeus would still have to repurchase 5.49 million shares to neutralize the impact on the number of shares of the operations carried out during the pandemic,” says rental of rent 4, Iván San Félix Carbajo, which establishes its objective price at 68.8 euros per title.