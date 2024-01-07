In view of his fifth Sanremo Festival (2024 edition scheduled from 6 to 10 February), Amadeus gave a long interview to La Repubblica in which he revealed, with his proverbial calm, that he has “everything under control”: “I don't I live with anxiety, but with enthusiasm. I hope it will be a good week for the country”, the words of the host and artistic director of the event who was also asked to confirm the sixth year for the event. “It would be a record, one reason why I don't want it is that I don't find it morally right to make one more than Mike and Pippo,” he explained. Then he added: “I promised the company I would give an answer, the fact that they ask me makes me proud, obviously. As a matter of respect, the following day we will sit down with Rai and address the issue.”

Often at the center of controversies “from left to right”, Amadeus invited politicians to “stay away from Sanremo”: “The Festival is the biggest musical event in the country and whoever does it must do it in absolute independence. If I was attacked from right to left, it means that I am a free person – he specified -. I only think about the good of the program, not about making friends who can be useful to me. Never done it in my life, I don't start doing it at 61.”

In his fifth and perhaps last Sanremo, Amadeus once again wanted his great friend Fiorello by his side: “He transmits energy and enthusiasm to me. Whatever I do brings me joy, there is chemistry between us. These 5 Festivals couldn't have been like this if I hadn't had him by my side, in different ways. He's making fun of me. Let's bring home the fifth.”

Can Sanremo exist without controversy? “No. Pippo Baudo told me this during a famous lunch in which he gave me precious advice that opened my eyes. “Remember that controversies will be part of Sanremo, if they aren't there, it won't be a Festival”. Personally, I'm not made for controversy, but I'm Swiffer, I attract them without looking for them. It's 5 hours of live broadcast, anything can happen. But I also understood that the controversy, with the speed with which it arrives, dies away”, the words of Amadeus.

He asked Rai CEO Roberto Sergio for “autonomy and freedom” for the organization of the event and they satisfied him. For the choice of co-hosts, Lorella Cuccarini, Giorgia, Teresa Mannino, he said he shared “suggestions” with his wife: “This is a family festival, I listen to Josè and my wife for music, it makes me discover new things” .

It's impossible not to touch on the Ferragni-pandoro case given that last year the entrepreneur was co-host of the Festival for two evenings. Lei ama said he was “sorry” for what happened, but those who have this type of exposure “cannot afford to make mistakes”: “I feel sorry for those who experience this situation. Chiara is a professional dedicated to her work, a short circuit happened that I don't know about. She leaves everyone with a bad taste in their mouths. When you are at a certain level, oversight is not allowed. Trapattoni said: “The most beautiful place to be on the ship is the mainmast, but it is also where you are most exposed to the winds. You can't afford to make any mistakes.”

No comment, however, on the Cecchetto-Linus back and forth. On Marco Liorni hosting L'Eredità, a format that he brought to Rai, he added: “No advice. I'm happy with his success. I brought the game to Rai, it was an Argentine format intended for the afternoon of Rai 2 and the then director of Rai 1 Del Noce, a very important figure for me, tested it. It was the summer of 2002, 22 years later he is still very strong.”