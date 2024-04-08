Amadeus one step away from saying goodbye to Rai: “Negotiation on stand by”

Amadeus would be close to saying goodbye to Rai: this is sensational news, already anticipated weeks ago by Dagospiawhich now finds further confirmation from Roberto D'Agostino's website.

Negotiations between Rai and Amadeus for the renewal of the latter's contract, which expires at the end of June, are currently on standby while the host, as previously mentioned, would be tempted by Discovery.

As he writes Dagospia the problem, in reality, would not be of an economic nature: “A part of the company is pushing hard for the tenant's permanence, putting important offers on the table but the problem would not be of an economic nature. They exclude it from many quarters. What then distances the signature? Will it be a question of autonomy and freedom? Will it be resolved at the last minute or will Amadeus leave Rai?”.