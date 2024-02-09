“Maximum respect for the pain suffered by Elena Cecchettin and her family, we believe the intervention of 'Mare Fuori' was a beautiful intervention, but I respect her opinion”. Thus Amadeus after the criticism of the sister of Giulia Cecchettin, victim of femicide, of the intervention against violence against women by the cast of 'Mare Fuori' on the second evening of the Festival. “Should I think about calling you privately to apologize? I don't think I've offended anyone, so I don't have to apologize,” added the artistic director. by Roberta Lancellotti



