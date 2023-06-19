Although there are still several months left for the debut of the Sanremo Music Festival 2024, Amadeus is already busy with the preparations for the new edition of the singing festival. On the occasion of a connection with Tg1, the conductor announced unpublished background information concerning the Festival. Let’s find out all the details together.

The Sanremo Music Festival 2023 it has been finished for a few months but despite this, numerous are already emerging on the web rumors on the new edition of the singing festival. Amadeus will be at the again leadership helm. For a few weeks now, the artistic director has been busy listening to the candidate songs and is already thinking about the guests and co-presenters that we will see get on the Ariston Theater.

On the occasion of a live connection with Tg1, Giovanna Civitillo’s husband became the protagonist of important revelations on the new edition of the singing festival. In detail, he announced that there will be great novelty for what concern regulation. In fact, together with Rai, he is deciding which new rules will have to be respected.

Previously, Amadeus had already stated that the Sanremo Music Festival 2024 will be thelast for him:

I say it officially: this is my last Festival. Five in a row is a lot. It is an honor to have equaled Pippo Baudo and Mike Bongiorno. If in a few years I was asked I could go back, yes in the future but now I have to stop. Even Morandi led him with me at 78 years old.

It’s not all. The conductor also wanted to talk about the great success which obtained the latest edition of the singing festival. These were hers words: