The official statement from Amadeus comes after the temporary suspension of the decision on the hosting of Sanremo 2025.

The Amadeus era, after 5 sensational years, had come to an end, it was known. But now Amadeus he officially declined the offer to lead Sanremo 2025. Many records collected, mind-boggling audiences, around ten million people, in some way definitively, brought closer to the Italian Song Festival.

I feel like it's time to stop. I thank the CEO for his desire to continue, but I have the desire to face new challenges.

The renewed proposal to Amadeus for the was at least dutiful management of the Festival for 2025. Given the numbers, the renewal that led to the most important event of Italian music, the presence of the presenter from Ravenna was highly desirable.

Now there is an ongoing debate about who can take the baton, with possible hosts ranging from Cattelan and Clerici to Stefano De Martino, up to the consolidated Carlo Conti. Many names and rumors already started a couple of months ago, well before the start of the Festival.

The official statement from Amadeus comes after the temporary suspension of the decision on the hosting of Sanremo 2025 by Rai CEO Roberto Sergio. The CEO Rai had stated in a note during the conclusion of the Festival:

Does Amadeus remain at the Festival? Let's let it settle, we'll talk about it again in 15-20 days.

However, Amadeus' response seems to be definitive, revealing that he wants to dedicate himself to other ideas and challenges. He didn't wait long to confirm to the press that it was undoubtedly thelast Festivalfor him, the 2024 one which just ended with the victory of Angelina Mango.

This should resolve the issue of conducting the next festival, putting an end to the name association of Amadeus and Fiorello with Sanremo. The recently concluded Festival seems to mark an era that is passing, perhaps the most social era ever experienced by the public. The greetings with the floral heart from the carriage indicate a romantic and definitive end to the Festival on the Ligurian Riviera.

About a month ago the weekly 'Oggi' launched an indiscretion on the future of hosting, suggesting names who could take the reins of the 75th Italian Song Festival. Among the possible presenters for the next one stand out names such as Stefano De Martino, a well-known Rai face for years, paired with Geppi Cucciari. Other newspapers also talk about Laura Pausini supported by her friend Paola Cortellesi, and these would also be fascinating fantasies, always feminine.

For the latter, if the hypothesis came true, it would be a sort of revenge. This year, Geppi seemed to have been disappointed by Amadeus' choice to have the Sicilian comedian Teresa Mannino alongside her on the third evening, instead of her.