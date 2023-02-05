Sanremo – “You can’t sleep anymore. Fiorello is there too at night, it will be a Sanremo 24 hours a dayfull of life at all hours”: he promises it Amadeus, conductor and artistic director of the Festival for the fourth consecutive edition, after having cut the inaugural ribbon of Casa Sanremo. “I was talking about it with the mayor, the city is even more crowded than in the pre-Covid years. It’s incredible. We had terrible moments when, after my first edition in 2020, the city was emptied with the pandemic. There were two editions, especially that of 2021, marked by Covid.Today – adds Amadeus – people have a desire for life, for glitter, sequins, parties, glamour, music, rich prizes and cotillions, even if music, to tell the truth, has never ceased to dominate, even in the most difficult editions”, underlines, in light of the international success, for example, dei Maneskins started right from the Festival behind closed doors, with the stalls and the Ariston gallery deserted, of the darkest edition. Seeing the crowds for special occasions again is a sight that puts everyone in a good mood.

“Finding so many people and so much press is a great joy. An unmissable week begins that we will remember, I’m sure of it”, promises Ama. One of her goals, shared by the Municipality, was to give the city the opportunity to experience the Festival, even outside the Ariston theater temple. It will be like this, with Casa Sanremo, the stage in Piazza Colombo, the ship and many collateral events. The joyful atmosphere of these days takes Amadeus back to the times when he began to hang out at the Festival. “This atmosphere reminds me of when, as a kid, I used to come to Sanremo to do interviews and there were lots of parties, lots of movement at all hours. We overcame dramatic moments but we never gave up. Congratulations to Vincenzo Russolillopatron of Casa Sanremo, for his passion – he concluded – and for all the successes achieved by working together”.