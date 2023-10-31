Amadeus in Sanremo also in 2025? The words of the Rai CEO

The CEO of Rai Roberto Sergio opens up to the sensational confirmation of Amadeus to host the Sanremo Festival also in 2025.

The current presenter and artistic director of the event, whose 74th edition will be broadcast from 6 to 10 February 2024 on Rai 1, has always declared that this would be the last Festival he hosted.

During the presentation of Long live Rai 2, the program presented by Fiorello, however, the CEO of Rai, Roberto Sergio, declared: “Will there no longer be Amadeus? Who can say.”

The words of the manager of Viale Mazzini, therefore, would suggest at least a possible attempt by Rai to convince Amadeus to remain at the helm of the singing event for the sixth consecutive year.

“Do you know that I tell you the same thing too? Because with Amadeus you have to have a minimum of doubt. He is capable of making the final move and saying that he will do another one” joked Fiorello after Sergio’s words.

In the meantime, the Sicilian showman himself has confirmed that he will be present at the 2024 Sanremo Festival, adding that he will certainly not be the one to replace Amadeus: “Me presenting the Sanremo Festival on the Ariston stage? No, it’s not my job to do Sanremo. Strange that we still don’t understand it, I’m not saying I’m offended but almost… But can you see me announcing the next singer with the next song? I wouldn’t get to the fourth big in the race!”.