Here are the criteria on which Amadeus chooses the songs of the big names competing in Sanremo

Without any shadow of a doubt, Amadeus he is one of the most loved and respected conductors in the world of Italian television. Also this year, at the helm of the conduction of San Remo Festival we saw his face. But have you ever wondered how he chooses the songs of the big names in the competition? He took care of satisfying the most curious ones himself. Here are all the details.

There 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival conducted by Amadeus proved to be another great success. For four consecutive times, the Italian presenter has taken the reins of conducting the singing kermesse. However, many wonder what the way with which it selects i tracks to bring on stage at the Ariston Theater. He revealed it himself:

This year I received 1200 songs for young people and 500 for big names and I listened to them all. Even several times each. I listen to them everywhere: at home, in the hotel, in the car. I generally choose the definitive ones by car, I do the Milan – Rome, Rome – Milan route and listen to them.

On the occasion of ainterview issued to Door to door by Bruno Vespa, the husband of Giovanna Civitillo admitted to having a precise method to choose the best songs:

I identify with a listener who after Sanremo turns on the radio and listens to music. If the song wins me over and I send it back it means it’s right, but if while listening to it I get distracted it means that something is wrong. I consume a lot of petrol but it’s worth it.

However, it is not a Work which it performs completely on its own. Indeed, to give it a help there is his son Jose Sebastiani 14 years:

I listen to songs all the time, even at night before falling asleep. If I’m in the hotel I use headphones, at home I put them on full volume. Sometimes I experiment with my son who is 14, I put on some songs and I watch his reaction a little, sometimes he asks me and shows interest and then I understand that they can go.

Finally, Amadues concluded the interview by recalling the stages of the various editions of the San Remo Festival in which he himself was at leadership helm: