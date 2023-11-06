Marco Mengoni will be the co-host of the first evening of Sanremo 2024. The announcement came in the first episode of Viva Rai2, Fiorello’s show which returned live on Rai2 this morning.

Hundreds of fans along the Tiber for the live return, in the new location of the Foro Italico. Among the guests of the first episode, highly acclaimed by the crowd, the former Roma captain, Francesco Totti and Marco Mengoni, fresh from the triumph of the first European dates of the tour.