Amadeus started a live broadcast on Instagram – his first ‘alone’, after the one with Chiara Ferragni – shortly before the start of the third evening of the seventy-third edition of the Italian song festival. After going down the Ariston stairs, however, he realized he didn’t know how to interrupt her and so he simply put the phone in his pocket. His followers therefore found themselves ‘in the dark’ hearing him lead Sanremo. Lots of ironic comments about it: from his friend Fiorello to Chiara Ferragni who writes “I hoped I had educated him better”.



