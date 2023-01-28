For the first time, the famous television writer Marco Salvati spoke of the end of his friendship with Amadeus. In an interview with CasaPipol, the author revealed an unpublished background. According to him, the conductor of the Sanremo Festival would have taken offense to him following a post published on Twitter. So much so that I no longer speak to him.

“I made a post where it was simply written ‘Say what you want about Amadeus as a presenter, but he remains the best artistic director ever”‘. I also worked with Bonolis and Pippo Baudo… he unfollowed me from all social networks. Then the profile is managed by two, so I don’t know … I was very disappointed with it ”, admitted Salvati. A tweet to which many users responded by asking “why? What’s wrong with him as a conductor?”.

You can say everything about Amadeus as a conductor, but as an artistic director he is good at it.

Always interesting casts. — Marco Salvati (@marcosalvati) December 5, 2021

Marco Salvati would have tried to contact Amadeus for clarification, but would not have received an answer. Since then, he has decided not to talk about the Sanremo Festival: “I asked for information. I asked why. I’ve known him for a lifetime and in my opinion, he’s really the best artistic director in recent years. I recognize him as an incredible ability. Mine was truly a heartfelt compliment. I think only the first part was perceived, which was in defense of him, because I was reading comments that I didn’t like. I also sent him a message of clarification, on the advice of someone, to which he never replied. And so, I promised myself never to talk about Sanremo again, because then it happens that you pay a compliment and the person concerned takes it as an offense”.

And to conclude: “I’m sorry because I respect him, I love him, I worked for him. He is a very pleasant person, truly capable. He makes one of the most beautiful Sanremos in recent years. I’m careful what I say because I don’t want him to get more angry ”.