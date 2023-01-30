There was great expectation for the announcement which, however, did not arrive and for this reason numerous criticisms were received from viewers.

Less and less until the start of the new edition of San Remo Festival. In a week the Ariston theater will return to be the capital of Italian music with the famous singing competition. At the helm again this year Amadeus which for a few weeks has been spoiling as the various guests who will take the stage.

Yesterday was in connection with Mara Venier to Sunday In and, as Fiorello anticipated in the morning on Viva Radio 2, there was to be the announcement of a new international guest. An announcement that did not arrive, thus unleashing the ire of the public on the web.

Amadeus spoke to Mara Venier of how the preparations for the Festival are proceeding but in the end no announcement of international guests as Fiorello had announced. Behavior that has unleashed the ire of the people of the web, connected to know the international name which, however, has not arrived.

Also Mara Venier finally he jokingly said: “But will you tell me one or am I Cerentola?”. Amadeus has entrenched himself behind a “no it’s not that you’re Cinderella but until the thing is concrete you can’t say”. In short, perhaps there is still no certainty of the participation of the super guest.

On Tg1, however, Amadeus had announced the participation of Peppino DiCapri Thursday and of Gino Paoli on the final Saturday night. Italian guests who join the others already announced.

As international guests, only the band dei has been announced at the moment black Eyed Peas that will make the Ariston dance.

Meanwhile, always live with Fiorello on Viva Radio 2, Amadeus and Gianni Morandi have unveiled the covers that the singers in the competition will sing in duet on Friday evening at the Sanremo Festival. Duets that will see other artists of the caliber of Italian and non-Italian music take the stage.