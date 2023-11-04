Without any shadow of a doubt, the Sanremo Festival it is one of the most anticipated and loved events in the world of Italian television and the figure of the host plays a crucial role in its success. In particular, over the last few years, Amadeus he has become a familiar face to the Italian public, and now it seems he could extend his hosting of the singing festival until 2025.

According to some indiscretions which are becoming more and more insistent, Amadeus could extend his management at the Sanremo Festival until 2025. The man was present on the stage of the Ariston theater for a period of four consecutive years. Now he could be in negotiations with Rai to extend his contract.

To lift the doubts on the issue were the recent jokes exchanged between Fedez and Fabio Fazio to propose Fiorello as presenter at the singing festival. However, the comedian responded by stating that, due to his anxiety, he would not feel capable of taking on the responsibility of managing a project of this magnitude.

At this point, many people have been wondering who could replace Amadeus. According to some sources, the Rai would be putting pressure on the TV host to continue in the 2025 edition as well. To reveal something new backstory Roberto Sergio, the CEO of Rai, spoke on the gossip on “Corriera Della Sera”:

Will it no longer be there? Who can say…

Currently, we are not aware of the reliability of this news but, if it were actually confirmed, the possible extension of the contract would lead Amadeus to establish a new record. Therefore, in the event that Giovanna Civitillo’s husband will host the Sanremo Festival until 2025, he could surpass the legendary Pippo Baudo which stopped five times.