There are many surprises that Amadeus has thought up for the public of the next edition of Sanremo and, among these, one concerns the Poohs. In the first evening of the Italian Song Festival there will in fact be a reunion of the historic group.

Amadeus has reached his fourth time at the helm of San Remo and, in fact, he will soon return to the Ariston stage with the 73rd edition of the Festival. For the occasion, the artistic director wanted several guests at his side and also four exceptional co-presenters, including Clare Ferragni.

Guest from Fiorello to Viva Rai2, however, recently the conductor also made it known that in famous theatre Ligurian there will also be one very unexpected reunion.

Sanremo: the Poohs are back

I am happy and excited because they are here, I have them invited to the first episode. The Poohs together.

said Amadeus in these hours, in the video shot in a hotel in the center of Milan which was broadcast on Viva Rai 2.

Do you accept my invitation?

the man asked and, immediately, Facchinetti answered yes in the name of his companions.

That stage is truly magical, in ’90 we won with Lonely men, then we returned as guests, then in 2016 we presented the reunion, it’s a ‘yess!

commented the father of DJ Francis.

We will be on that stage to play together again and to make a great tribute to our story.

instead said Dodi Battaglia, who also echoed Red Canzian:

Music unites and serves to remember, together we will play ours important songs, but above all we will remember Stephen D’Orazio, and with us there will be too Richard Sheets.

On stage with them, in fact, there will also be the latter who, as explained by Roby Facchinetti, Dodi Battaglia and Red Canzian will honor Stephen D’Oraziowho died in November 2020, with the most famous songs of the group.

We don’t look forward to seeing them return; and you?