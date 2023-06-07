The Chiara Ferragni-Fedez quarrel in Sanremo has been the subject of gossip for weeks. It is still not known what happened that evening and what triggered Chiara’s scene. One of the few who knows the truth is Amadeus who witnessed the dispute live. When questioned about it by Fatto Quotidiano, however, the conductor replied as follows: “I appeal to a proverb: between wife and husband, don’t put your finger”.

“How did Chiara fare in Sanremo? Fine for me, it wasn’t easy. She had no television experience, she went from zero to Sanremo. She trusted me and the Festival. She prepared herself with great professionalism, humility and precision. We spoke often, we confronted each other. For me she was very good ”. […] “She’s not a journalist, a singer or an actress, she’s the queen of Instagram. We also chose her for her social role. The Festival has taken advantage of her strength on social media to attract a “new” part of the public, Chiara has taken advantage of Sanremo to reach those who do not follow her online. They are two strong worlds that have come together”.

Rumors of a possible return of Chiara to the Sanremo Festival have been chasing for weeks, but it is still early to say: Amadeus chooses the songs in the summer, the fixed cast of conductors in the autumn.