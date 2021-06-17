Amadeus he is one of the most popular hosts on television. Nice, smiling, he manages to entertain very well with his broadcasts. For two years he was at the helm of the Sanremo Festival. A point of arrival for his career which began in the 80s as a deejay. A Sanremo Festival conducted together with a friend Fiorello who made a record of ratings. Unfortunately, as announced by himself, there will hardly be an Amadeus tris at the festival. He will continue his adventure as a host in Rai of game shows and various broadcasts.

As for the private life Amadeus is married to Giovanna Civitillo, second wife of the presenter. From this love a son called was born Josè in honor of the Inter coach Josè Mourinho. Amadeus is a huge fan of Inter. A passion that has also infected his son, who is also linked to the Nerazzurri colors as evidenced by numerous photos in which he can be seen with his father wearing a shirt and scarf.

Together they also celebrated the last Scudetto won by Inter last month. The first celebrated together. In addition to the passion for football played and seen on TV, Josè apparently would like to start his career as a footballer.

And on this the choice made is seen almost as a betrayal. Because apparently Josè after winning an audition from next season will play in the rookies of the Rome. First team coached among other things by the Portuguese who won the Champions League with Inter in 2010. Seriously, Amadeus lives in Rome and it was plausible that his son who loves football could start his career in the youth team of a of the two teams from the capital.

As many will know, Amadeus and his wife only have a couple profile on Instagram. To manage it is Giovanna Civitillo who explained: “It is funny. I would never share it. I would have to manage two of them, mine and hers, because Ama does not come close to social media. I should do a double job: but who makes me do it? “.