Sanremo 2023, Amadeus: “Albano, Massimo Ranieri and Gianni Morandi together on the second evening”

New announcement from Amadeus in view of the Sanremo 2023 Festival. The conductor and artistic director of the singing kermesse connected with TG1 today, Sunday 8 January 2023, around 1.45 pm, to announce some great guests who will take part in the second Festival evening, scheduled for Wednesday 8 February. We are talking about Albano, Massimo Ranieri and Gianni Morandi (formerly co-conductor) who “will perform all together for the first time. It will be the very first time. They will do something unique”, said Amadeus, visibly happy with the agreement found with the three artists. Ama then added that “there will be other announcements soon”.

With just under a month left before the start of the singing competition, the picture of all the protagonists of this edition begins to take shape. In addition to other guests, there are no co-hosts for two evenings and maybe some big surprises…