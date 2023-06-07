“I say it officially: this is my last Festival. Five in a row is a lot. It is an honor to have equaled Pippo Baudo and Mike Bongiorno. If in a few years I was asked I could go back, yes in the future but now I have to stop. Even Morandi led him with me at the age of 78″. Amadeus says this in an interview with FQMagazine, in which he explains that he has not yet thought about who will be alongside him in the management: “I’ll start thinking about it in September,” he says. And he clarifies that he “wants to change this year, I try to reason to find something I haven’t done in the past”.

The conductor confesses that he has followed the method of Pippo Baudo who turns 87 today and who during Viva Rai2! of this morning, called on the phone by Fiorello for good wishes, he praised Fiorello: “Definitely and still today I thank Pippo. I met him twice in a restaurant in Rome. “Come here, sit down” (imitates his voice, ed). He told me: “You have to know the songs by heart and you have to choose them, nobody else. If you take responsibility for everything, even the color of the barriers, you know the car perfectly and will be able to answer every question. If you delegate, others could make mistakes but the fault will always be yours”.

On the rumors that hypothesized a halving of his role in the next Rai season, he says serenely that he has lived them “with tranquility, by character. Some indiscretions, if I must say, even with amusement. In general, there is a very long list of artists who will do Sanremo after me. And that’s right.” Amadeus explains that he has «excellent relations with Roberto Sergio, a manager who knows the company well, comes from the radio and knows the importance of music and the need to reflect current record news. Really no problem. We talked and I had all the reassurances to be able to do my job freely”.

And he is keen to clarify that he has no relationship with politics: “It annoys me when they say that I am doing a political Sanremo because it is not like that. I’m like a striker whose career is all about results: if I score, I play, if I do badly, I go to the bench. I’ve never taken sides politically, I’ve never asked a singer or a guest who they vote for, I’ve never chosen a song based on a political current. I don’t care and I don’t have to know about it,” she glosses.