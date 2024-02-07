“John Travolta looked at me badly…”. After the second evening of the 2024 Sanremo Festival, Amadeus sits at the Aristonello for a few minutes in the company of Fiorello in the episode of Viva Raidue – Viva Sanremo. The top topic is, obviously, the performance offered by the artistic director and the showman with John Travolta, who performed an unlikely 'Ballo del qua qua'.

“I had foreseen everything, here is the end of our careers. Travolta's and ours”, says Fiorello rewinding the tape. “I told Travolta 'you always do cool things'… she went like that,” says Fiorello. During the performance, Fiorello told John Travolta that “Amedeus is a communist”. “You know he looked at you like that…”, says Fiorello turning to Amadeus. And the artistic director, amidst laughter, confirms: “It's true, he looked at me badly…”. But why did Amadeus say yes to the qua qua dance for the guest? “It seemed funny to me…”.