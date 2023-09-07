Amadeus and Gerry Scotti together for breakfast, the photo that makes fans dream

Amadeus and Gerry Scotti have posted a series of photos on their respective social profiles that show them together while having breakfast in what appears to be a hotel.

“Beccati … breakfast in the company of Gerry Scotti” wrote the conductor and artistic director of Sanremo on his profile Instagram.

“Eh, nothing… they caught us!” instead wrote Gerry Scotti on social media. The images, needless to say, immediately ignited the imagination of the fans, who are now dreaming of the couple at the helm of the next edition of the musical event.

“It doesn’t happen, but if it does,” wrote one follower. And again: “Sanremo 2024 in a photo?” reads in the comments. “Now who’s going to tell Fiorello?” someone joked.

According to what is written byAdnkronosthe meeting would have happened by chance in a Roman hotel where Amadeus leans when he records Your business and where Gerry Scotti is also, busy in the capital these days with the filming of You are worth it.

Therefore, there would be nothing concrete about a possible participation of Gerry Scotti in Sanremo, but who knows if the affection of the fans does not induce Amadeus at this point to give us a little thought.