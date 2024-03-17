This Sunday, March 17, Manchester United and Liverpool played a truly crazy match in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. The team led by Erik Ten Hag had an incredible reaction when it seemed like they were on the canvas and got their ticket to the semifinals of the contest.
The Red Devils opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a goal from Scott McTominay. Liverpool turned the score around with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah at minutes 44 and 45+2, respectively.
At minute 87, the criticized Antony appeared to tie the score and send the game to extra time. Once in extra time, Harvey Elliot made it 2-3, which seemed abysmal.
However, Marcus Rashford, in the 112th minute of extra time, appeared to put United back in the fight and make it 3-3.
When it seemed inevitable that the match would be decided by penalties, an unexpected hero appeared to give Manchester United the victory: Amad Diallo scored at 120+1 to make it 4-3 in this crazy duel.
In a deadly counterattack, Antony dragged the ball and enabled the African striker, who entered the area and scored crosswise to beat the Liverpool goalkeeper.
The young Ivorian striker was sent off just a minute after his winning goal.
Diallo hasn't had much involvement with Manchester United's first team this season. He has only played 46 minutes in two Premier League games and, with his participation today, he has only played 52 minutes in two FA Cup games.
Diallo became Manchester United's unsuspected hero in a duel that will go down in the history of English football.
#Amad #Diallo39s #goal #Manchester #United #eliminated #Liverpool
Leave a Reply