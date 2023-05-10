Ama, the punitive expedition and the widespread practice of diesel theft

Action movie scenes to the Amathe municipal company for the Environment of Rome. The prosecutor has opened an investigation following a brutal assault. “She looked like one punitive expedition“, reads the complaint that triggered the investigations. In the upside down world of Ama – reports Il Messaggero – it happens that 2,064 employees (almost one in three) can steal about undisturbed 300 thousand liters of fuel from the means used to collect waste and sweep the streets, while three colleagues who honestly reported the thefts being brutally assault yourself kicking and punching in the workplace from a energetic South American. As if he were in a scene from the movie “Rambo”, the man-while holding off two Ama-ha’s “territorial operations technicians” bit off a can and used it for scar to the face the third.

The one who suffered the most serious physical damage – continues the Messenger – was even forced to undergo a surgery. Beaten and scarred for reporting everything. “A South American was waiting for us in the office“. Punitive expedition against the three AMA executives who reported the theft of fuel. The thug was literally waiting for them at the gate: in the entrance hall of the Ama headquarters. It is about 4.40 in the morning of last January 28th. One of the attacked is immediately surprised from behind by the man who first tells him in Spanish “don’t worry” (aka “keep calm”), then start hitting him with kicks and punches. She puts her arm around his neck, almost willingly choke. For the bruises sustained, the fracture of a finger on his right hand and the slight head trauma, the employee of the municipal waste company will have a prognosis of 15 days. Then the South American smashes the wrist to another and scar the face by a third. The prosecutor wants to see clearly on instigators and any accomplices.

