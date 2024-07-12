Home page politics

US President Joe Biden answers questions from the press at the NATO summit – the debate about his suitability for a second term continues. © Susan Walsh/AP

At his final press conference after the NATO summit, the US President insists that he can live up to the demands of his office.

Washington – In the debate about his mental fitness, US President Joe Biden remains convinced of his competence for the office. “I believe I am the best qualified person for the job,” said Biden at his final press conference after the NATO summit in Washington. When asked, he stressed that he was not concerned with his political legacy. “I want to finish the work I started,” said Biden.

Previously, at an important point in a speech on the last day of the summit, Biden had swapped the name of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj with that of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. dpa